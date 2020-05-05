May 5, 2020

CANADIAN POLICE, WITH WEAPONS DRAWN, CUFF GIRL DRESSED AS STAR WARS STORMTROOPER FOR “MAY THE FOURTH” DAY (Video): “Let’s salute our first responders who heroically disarmed what looks to be a hundred-pound girl in an obvious costume. A little blood was spilled but after they took away her plastic phaser; you never know if she could use her 100lbs to overpower all the cops there.”

As James Lileks wrote late last month about “small-minded public officials: ‘I don’t make the laws, sir, I just enforce them with a great deal of enthusiasm.’”