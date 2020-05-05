May 5, 2020

SAY, HOW IS PUTIN’S RUSSIA DEALING WITH THE PANDEMIC? THIRD Russian doctor plunges from Covid hospital window: Medic, 37, is now fighting for life… just days after warning of PPE shortages and being forced to work despite being infected.

Two senior women doctors in Russia have died recently after falling from hospital windows amid reports they had challenged their superiors over a lack of PPE for coronavirus patients.

Shulepov was filmed with paramedic colleague Alexander Kosyakin who – a day earlier – had been summoned by police under suspicion of spreading fake news after complaining about PPE shortages.

Their hospital chiefs claimed the allegations were untrue, but the medics believed Shulepov’s infection proved the lack of protection equipment.