May 6, 2020
REOPENING CAMPUS WHEN FACULTY ARE A HIGH-RISK GROUP: “So far, no one has really talked about protecting the faculty.”
To be fair, if faculty die, the universities can replace them with low-price adjuncts, so why bother?
REOPENING CAMPUS WHEN FACULTY ARE A HIGH-RISK GROUP: “So far, no one has really talked about protecting the faculty.”
To be fair, if faculty die, the universities can replace them with low-price adjuncts, so why bother?
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.