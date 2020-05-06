«
May 6, 2020

REOPENING CAMPUS WHEN FACULTY ARE A HIGH-RISK GROUP: “So far, no one has really talked about protecting the faculty.”

To be fair, if faculty die, the universities can replace them with low-price adjuncts, so why bother?

Glenn Reynolds
