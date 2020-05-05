May 5, 2020
NY REPORTS 1,700 MORE ‘PREVIOUSLY UNDISCLOSED’ NURSING HOME DEATHS:
Florida isn’t the problem. Georgia isn’t the problem. Wyoming isn’t the problem. Hell, even California isn’t the problem for once.
New York is the problem. The leaders of that state and city have failed. They couldn’t have botched this crisis more thoroughly.
How is that our fault?
Because our betters in the DNC-MSM say so, that’s why. Or as Comfortably Smug tweets, “Cuomo really f***ed this up. Time for the journos to blame folks in Montana who want to go outside.”
