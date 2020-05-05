May 5, 2020

UNAMERICAN: Kroger Slaps Ration Limits on Beef and Pork Purchases.

Not being able to get exactly what you want or as much as you might want to stash away in a chest freezer doesn’t mean anyone is going to starve. As I wrote at Instapundit at the end of March, “As a big exporter, I expect we’ll be fine aside from some temporary disruptions as producers and distributors acclimate to the new-but-temporary normal.” That still seems to be the case five weeks later, although given how many state governments have extended their stay-at-home orders, “temporary” doesn’t feel as temporary as it once did.

So perhaps no one is starving, but there’s something damnably unAmerican about purchase limits and a lack of variety. We’re a wealthy, consumer-driven country whose supermarkets have long been the envy of the world. Back when the Soviet Union was still a thing — an evil, vile thing — future Russian President Boris Yeltsin visited an American grocery store in Texas…