May 5, 2020

UNAMERICAN: Kroger Slaps Ration Limits on Beef and Pork Purchases.

Not being able to get exactly what you want or as much as you might want to stash away in a chest freezer doesn’t mean anyone is going to starve. As I wrote at Instapundit at the end of March, “As a big exporter, I expect we’ll be fine aside from some temporary disruptions as producers and distributors acclimate to the new-but-temporary normal.” That still seems to be the case five weeks later, although given how many state governments have extended their stay-at-home orders, “temporary” doesn’t feel as temporary as it once did.

So perhaps no one is starving, but there’s something damnably unAmerican about purchase limits and a lack of variety. We’re a wealthy, consumer-driven country whose supermarkets have long been the envy of the world. Back when the Soviet Union was still a thing — an evil, vile thing — future Russian President Boris Yeltsin visited an American grocery store in Texas…

You’ll want to read the whole thing, if you don’t mind me saying so myself.

Posted by Stephen Green at 1:32 pm
