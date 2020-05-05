May 5, 2020

THE MODERN AMERICAN LAW OF RACE: Did you ever wonder why people from Spain are considered members of an official American minority group (“Hispanic”) but Greeks, Iranians, Armenians, and Arabs are not? Or why we lump groups that have nothing in common linguistically, culturally, religiously, or appearance-wise into the “Asian” category?

Did you ever wonder whether ethnic/racial self-identification for affirmative action purposes is ever challenged, and if so what criteria courts and administrative agencies use to determine whether someone could lawfully claim such status?

You can find the answers to these questions and more in my latest academic article, “The Modern American Law of Race,” is available for download here.