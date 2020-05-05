May 5, 2020

BE WARNED, CORONAVIRUS SNITCHES: YOU TOO MAY BE SNITCHED ON. St. Louis tattlers discover their complaints about open businesses are public records. “KSDK, a local NBC affiliate, reported in late April that a man named Jared Totsch received a copy of these tipsters’ records and shared them on Facebook. When a KDSK reporter reached out to him to point to him that these tipsters are now worried about retaliation, Totsch responded that was partly the point. ‘I’d call it poetic justice, instant Karma, a dose of their own medicine,’ he responded. ‘What goes around, comes around. They are now experiencing the same pain that they themselves helped to inflict on those they filed complaints against.’”

