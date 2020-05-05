«
»

May 5, 2020

OKAY. THIS IS WHY I SHOUT AT THE SKY “YOU NEED A NEW PLOT.” GRANTED, HORNETS ARE NOT LOCUSTS, BUT THIS RINGS FAMILIAR:  Asia’s ‘murder hornet’ found for first time in the US.

Also, isn’t it bad enough He sent us CONGRESS? (video.)

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 2:01 am
