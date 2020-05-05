May 5, 2020

ON THIS DAY IN 1787: James Madison arrived in Philadelphia for the Constitutional Convention. He was early. And on account of late arrivals, the Convention didn’t get underway until May 29th. But it’s likely he didn’t waste his time. The delay gave him the opportunity to explain his views to other early-arriving delegates in an informal setting—like the Indian Queen Tavern. (If there is a tavern more important than the Indian Queen to American history, I am unaware of it. But you are welcome to nominate one.)