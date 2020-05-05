May 5, 2020

CHOOSE… WISELY: The coronavirus pandemic makes it clear: Europe must decide between the US and China.

The big mistake was to expose democratic market economies to a non-democratic state capitalism that exploits easier trading and competitive conditions without subjecting itself to the same rules. Asymmetry instead of reciprocity was the result.

The process of “change through trade” actually did take place. However, not quite in the way expected by the West. China has become even more authoritarian and economically stronger, while the West has become weaker.

What is our conclusion from all this? America has clearly decided to pursue a policy of ‘decoupling’ from China. If Europe does not want to see its freedom subverted by Beijing, it must decide which of the two countries to ally with, and it must do so soon.