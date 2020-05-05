May 5, 2020

TWO WEEKS SEEMS GENEROUS: Harvard University’s Lousy Two Weeks. “They had a professor rail against homeschooling during the China Virus crisis when parents across America were homeschooling because all schools were canceled. They applied for and received $8.7 million in federal grant/loans meant for small businesses. They returned the money after it was revealed they took the funds even though the school has a $40 [billion] endowment to play with. And now we learn the school maintained a relationship with child-rapist Jeffrey Epstein even after his 2008 sex crime conviction.”