May 4, 2020

ANOTHER BAD MOVE BY JIMMY CARTER: “Happy 40th Birthday, Department of Education.”

I don’t understand what it is about progressives that makes them think that because something is “important,” it should have a federal agency dedicated to regulating it. Many things are important and yet do not lend themselves to top-down, lockstep regulation from inside the beltway–marriage, parenthood, religion, … and education (just to name some). They are so important that it’s crucial that they not be federally controlled.

Alas, the iron rule of bureaucracy applies: Once created, it is devilishly difficult to get rid of one of these things.