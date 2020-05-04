«
May 4, 2020

ANOTHER BAD MOVE BY JIMMY CARTER:  “Happy 40th Birthday, Department of Education.”

I don’t understand what it is about progressives that makes them think that because something is “important,” it should have a federal agency dedicated to regulating it.  Many things are important and yet do not lend themselves to top-down, lockstep regulation from inside the beltway–marriage, parenthood, religion, … and education (just to name some).  They are so important that it’s crucial that they not be federally controlled.

Alas, the iron rule of bureaucracy applies:  Once created, it is devilishly difficult to get rid of one of these things.

Posted by Gail Heriot at 4:59 pm
