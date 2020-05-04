«
May 4, 2020

HMM: Whopping 373 workers at meatpacking plant test positive for COVID-19 — and they were all asymptomatic. So is there something about meatpacking plants, or are there lots of clusters of infected but asymptomatic people out there?

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:08 pm
