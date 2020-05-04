May 4, 2020

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Here It Comes: The Move to Remove Gropey Joe. “Democratic women know that Biden is a creepy guy who is often condescending or even disdainful to women who challenge him, as any lying dog-face pony soldier could tell you. Democrats had hoped that Biden would be electable because he was a nice, decent fellow who would return us to normalcy after that crazy Trump and his mean tweets. Instead, even Democrats are forced to admit that Biden is at best a serial groper. At worst, he’s as shameless a coverup artist as Hillary Clinton when it comes to misdeeds against women.”

This one is just for our VIP members, and I hope you’ll use that VODKAPUNDIT discount code if you’ve been thinking of becoming a supporter.