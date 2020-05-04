May 4, 2020

DO NOT TRUST CHINA. CHINA IS ASSHOLE. Beijing Covered Up Severity of Wuhan Virus to Hoard Medical Supplies for Themselves. “One of the near-miracles of the response to the Wuhan virus in this country was how quickly American businesses, large and small, mobilized to meet the challenge of producing large quantities of respirators and face masks on short notice. But the reason notice was so short was because Communist China and the World Health Organization lied to the world. The reason supplies were so short is that Beijing’s lies were intended to lull the world while the PRC hoovered up the global supplies of PPE.”