May 4, 2020

WE STARTED OUR REOPENING ON FRIDAY. It’s obviously too early to judge the results yet — any additional infections won’t show up in the numbers for at least a week, I’d guess — but so far so good. Coronavirus in Tennessee: 32 active Knox County cases, 246 total. “Knox County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday while the number of active cases dropped by six. . . . The total number of recovered cases grew by four on Monday to 209. . . . Two cases currently require hospitalization.”