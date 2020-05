HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Colleges Face 15%-20% Drop In Enrollment; S&P Lowers Credit Rating Of 25% Of Colleges. “For many schools, the pandemic is exposing flaws in their own business models. Even before the virus hit, many colleges and universities were running on razor-thin margins.” That’s weird, given the skyrocketing tuition costs. But Vice Chancellors for Diversity and Inclusion don’t come cheap, and neither do their staffs.