May 4, 2020

THE POLITICIZATION OF EVERYTHING: Masks Become a Flash Point in the Virus Culture Wars: As people resume going out in public in the middle of a pandemic, to wear or not to wear a face mask has become a personal statement and sometimes a political one.

Related:

Meanwhile, I’d like to know more about whether asymptomatic transmission is a serious threat. This report from February says the study claiming that it is is flawed. That leads Clarice Feldman to write: “We were led to believe that even asymptomatic persons could transmit the virus. We now learn that isn’t true and was based on a false account. People without fevers, coughs, sneezes cannot transmit COVID-19.” I’d certainly like this to be true, but I’m not sure the February report is enough to support that. Is there something more out there that I’ve missed? For example, all 370 people who tested positive at this Missouri pork plant were asymptomatic. If it’s not spreading asymptomatically, how did they get infected?