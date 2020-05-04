«
May 4, 2020

I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF THE NUMBERS LOOK THIS WAY NATIONWIDE: Illinois: Elderly care facilities have accounted for 44% of the state’s coronavirus deaths and nearly one in seven confirmed cases, according to a Sun-Times count.

