May 4, 2020
I WOULD NOT BE SURPRISED IF THE NUMBERS LOOK THIS WAY NATIONWIDE: Illinois: Elderly care facilities have accounted for 44% of the state’s coronavirus deaths and nearly one in seven confirmed cases, according to a Sun-Times count.
