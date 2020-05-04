May 4, 2020

PRIVATE GET-TOGETHERS NOW VERBOTEN IN CHICAGO: No, It’s Not Heinrich Himmler; It’s Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Issuing a Warning to Constituents. “I’ve directed Superintendent Brown to order all police districts to give special attention to these parties and this is how it’s going to be. We will shut you down. We will cite you and if we need to, we will arrest you and we take you to jail. Period. There should be nothing ambiguous about that. Don’t make us treat you like a criminal. But if you act like a criminal and you violate the law, and you refuse to do what’s necessary to save lives in the city in the middle of a pandemic, we will take you to jail. Period.”