COLLUSION: Report: Harvard Gave Jeffrey Epstein His Own Office on Campus. “According to a report by the Boston Globe, Harvard University gave Jeffrey Epstein an office on campus that he continued to visit after he was convicted of underage sex crimes in 2008. In fact, Epstein reportedly visited the campus more than 40 times after been released from jail in 2010. The office was reportedly equipped with Epstein’s personal keepsakes and a dedicated Harvard phone line.”