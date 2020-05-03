«

May 3, 2020

NEIGHBORHOOD KAREN* WANTS HOUSTON AREA RESIDENTS TO SNITCH ON BUSINESSES: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asking people to report businesses violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s closure order. The result is a pretty staggering Twitter ratio:

And the results are apparently going about as well as Bill de Blasio’s earlier efforts at baiting New Yorkers to rat on their fellow citizens:

Note that the brief Houston-area ABC affiliate’s article doesn’t list Hidalgo’s party affiliation. Which means of course

* No word yet if Hidalgo’s is employing the same Knowledgeable Actors Reporting Edict Noncompliance (KAREN) system that America’s Newspaper of Record reported that de Blasio experimented with last month.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 11:05 pm
