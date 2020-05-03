May 3, 2020

NEIGHBORHOOD KAREN* WANTS HOUSTON AREA RESIDENTS TO SNITCH ON BUSINESSES: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo asking people to report businesses violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s closure order. The result is a pretty staggering Twitter ratio:

And the results are apparently going about as well as Bill de Blasio’s earlier efforts at baiting New Yorkers to rat on their fellow citizens:

Note that the brief Houston-area ABC affiliate’s article doesn’t list Hidalgo’s party affiliation. Which means of course…

* No word yet if Hidalgo’s is employing the same Knowledgeable Actors Reporting Edict Noncompliance (KAREN) system that America’s Newspaper of Record reported that de Blasio experimented with last month.