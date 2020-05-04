May 4, 2020

WILL THE PANDEMIC KILL MASS TRANSIT? “America will awake to a harsh reality that all transit advocates will still deny — public transit is broken in most of North American and even lots of Europe. It’s not pleasant, convenient or quick unless it gets its own dedicated tracks and lanes, and shocking to most, in almost all cities it’s not even energy efficient, using more energy per passenger mile than efficient gasoline cars and way more than electric cars, according to the U.S. Dept. of Energy.”

And that’s before you worry about its disease spreading tendencies: MIT study: Subways a ‘major disseminator’ of coronavirus in NYC.

Plus: “Transitophiles hate the car, and one of their most spoken catchphrases is ‘Cities are for people, not cars.’ That cities are for people is undeniably true, but it misses the fact that those cars have people in them. The wishes of the people in the cars are as valid as anybody else.”

Also: “The Onion summed it up when when they wrote ‘Report: 98 Percent Of U.S. Commuters Favor Public Transportation For Others.'”