A TALE OF TWO HEADLINES:

● Shot: From 9/11 to COVID-19: The last time New York was the center of a catastrophe, America rallied behind it. The nation’s reaction to its coronavirus outbreak is a different story.

—Dahlia Lithwick, Slate, April 3rd. (Link safe, goes to our post back then.)

● Chaser: Homophobic Evangelical Group Samaritan’s Purse To Leave Central Park In Two Weeks.

—Left-leaning Gothamist blog, yesterday.

Better dead than rude, to coin a phrase.