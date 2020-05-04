May 4, 2020

ICYMI: Pompeo Says ‘Enormous Evidence’ Connects Virus to Wuhan Lab.

Unsurprising. I mean, just based on how guilty the Chinese are acting. . . .

A friend on Facebook comments:

A few weeks back, I noted that I no longer believed that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a “wet market” in Wuhan. The panicky and paranoid behavior of the Chinese Communist state and its apparatus suggested something worse: the origin of the disease crippling the world is in the pathogens laboratory in the same city. Lax safety procedures and botched contamination protocols allowed an otherwise naturally occurring pathogen housed at the lab to escape — first to the city of Wuhan, then to China, then to all nations, then to your neighborhood, community, and family.

The United States Secretary of State now believes the same — and he’s saying so directly.

Understand what this means. Understand that this transforms the COVID-19 pandemic from a natural disaster in to a global super-Chernobyl: an outcome of a tyrannical and incompetent regime whose very existence is a standing threat to the rest of humanity. The Communist Party of China has largely escaped accountability for its crimes — which include the deaths of tens If not hundreds of millions throughout the past century — because they have been mostly confined to China and the Chinese.

Now those crimes are in our own homes and streets, among fellow Americans.

The world is entitled to reparation. The world is entitled to retribution.