May 3, 2020

BOSTON BIOGEN CONFERENCE WAS MAJOR EARLY U.S. CORONAVIRUS EVENT, CDC SAYS: “‘During the last week of February, several large events led to further spread of the disease. These included … an international professional conference held in Boston, Massachusetts, with approximately 175 attendees,’ wrote Dr. Anne Schuchat, second in command at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in an article the CDC posted Friday. She is referring to the Feb. 26-27 conference by the biotech company Biogen, where more than 100 of the 175 attendees were infected with the novel coronavirus, fueling the Massachusetts outbreak that has now spiraled into more than 66,000 cases.”