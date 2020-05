OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH BRETT KAVANAUGH: Ouchies! Jim Treacher takes CNN’s Kirsten Powers apart for deleting every single one of her anti-Kavanaugh tweets in brutal thread.

Here is an assortment of Powers’ anti-Kavanaugh tweets.

Earlier: Don’t Let The Washington Post Get Away With Memory-Holing Its Anti-Kavanaugh Campaign.