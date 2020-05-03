«
May 3, 2020

DOES A 25+ YEAR-OLD PREDICTION THAT WE’LL HAVE A PANDEMIC SOMEDAY MAKE YOU A PROPHET? If so, there are a lot of such prophets out there. But it helps to spend a lot of time slagging Trump if you want a fawning profile in the NYT.

