May 3, 2020

SUZANNE VENKER: America is awash in overmothered men. “Growing up fatherless, or with a father a son rarely sees due to divorce or workaholism (yes, that’s a thing), almost invariably stunts a boy’s growth. The end result is almost always too much mother, which means boys will absorb all so much femininity and none of the masculinity they need. Ergo, he will spend years trying to figure out what it means to be a man. It’s a tough subject, and thus taboo. But at some point, we will have to answer why there are so few strong, grounded, purposeful men among us when they used to be a dime a dozen. Video games have nothing to do with it.”