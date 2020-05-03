May 3, 2020

A FRIEND ON FACEBOOK WRITES:

For an array of major institutions throughout American civic life, there will be two camps: the smaller will be the ones who decoupled themselves from the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party as soon as possible; and the larger will be those who, as events unfold, will wish they had. The former will feature an outsized number of manufacturing and wares firms with supply-chain and logistical concerns. The latter will disproportionately feature American institutions of higher education, for reasons varying from the material (addiction to PRC-student money and PRC-adjacent funding) to the ideological (affinity for Communism, progressive antipathy toward the United States).

In the middle will be entertainment: the NBA and the left-wing athleisure class confronted with the reality that America is in fact the greater good; and Hollywood, stripped of its dreams of one billion theatergoers. Their US-side audiences, always their most lucrative core and also always well to their right, will pull them back. With the new Top Gun delayed to Christmas, there’s still time to get that Taiwanese flag back on Maverick’s jacket.

Everyone is going to have to choose.