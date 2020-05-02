May 2, 2020

DAN RATHER COULD NOT BE REACHED FOR COMMENT: Youtube Top Official Mocks Content Creators ‘In Their Basement.’

Related: Twitter Just Suspended Candace Owens for a Really Dumb Reason. “Twitter user @robbystarbuck said he spoke to Twitter about Owens’ suspension. Twitter confirmed Owens was indeed suspended for her tweet about the Michigan stay-at-home order and said they would reinstate Owens’ account only if she agreed to delete her tweet.”

As Ed Morrissey warned in 2018, “When the service is free, you’re not the customer. You’re the product. If you don’t want to be the product, don’t sign up in the first place.”