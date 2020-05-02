May 2, 2020

MOVIE THEATERS RETURNING MID-JULY? “Warner Bros. has made it clear that they are sticking to their guns with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, and they still plan on releasing it in theaters in July. Disney is planning to release Mulan later that month as well. These will be the first big movies to be released since theaters shut down over the coronavirus, and the movies are both expected to have a low box office opening. In a recent interview with Variety, National Association of Theatre Owners’ CEO John Fithian revealed that plans are in place to open up major chains such as AMC and Cinemark by mid-July. Tenet is set to be released on July 17th, and Disney’s Mulan is set from July 24th.”

(Via Moe Lane.)