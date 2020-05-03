«
May 3, 2020

WHADDAYA IN FOR, PARTNER? Texas park ranger pushed into lake while telling crowd to social distance (video). “The suspect, Brandon Hicks, 25, has been apprehended, and faces a charge of attempted assault on a public servant.”

