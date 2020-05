OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH BRETT KAVANAUGH: Don’t Let The Washington Post Get Away With Memory-Holing Its Anti-Kavanaugh Campaign.

Related:

In the fall of 2006, Bill Clinton (who knows a thing or two about Biden’s current spot of bother), told a Washington Post interviewer, that “There is an expectation among Democrats that establishment old media organizations are de facto allies — and will rebut political accusations and serve as referees on new-media excesses.”