May 2, 2020

SO WE REOPENED YESTERDAY IN KNOXVILLE AND HERE’S TODAY’S REPORT: Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases; free testing in East Tennessee.

The Knox County Health Department reported one new case on Saturday, bringing the total case number to 239.

Knox County reported 35 active cases on Saturday, up from 34 on Friday. The total number of recovered cases remained unchanged Saturday at 199. . . .

Three cases currently require hospitalization, remaining unchanged since Tuesday. Of the 239 cases, 34 of them have resulted in hospitalization at any point during the illness.

Knox County reported its fifth local death on Tuesday.