May 2, 2020

A BIDEN BOMBSHELL? OPEN THE UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE ARCHIVE:

The bombshell in the interview with Vice President Biden Friday on “Morning Joe” may or may not bear on the accusation against him of sexual assault, newsworthy though they may be. Nor that he’s asked the Senate to look in the National Archives for any complaint that his accuser, Tara Reade, may have filed against him. Rather it’s the fact that the ex-veep is unwilling to open up another vast trove of his files — papers held by the University of Delaware.

It’s incredible — at least to us — that such a trove is off limits to the public on the eve of a presidential election. From the day President Trump announced his campaign for president, the Democratic press and politicians have been banging the drums for Mr. Trump to release his tax returns. They are, by law, the most private kind of filing on matters of private enterprise and personal earnings. The returns, though, are, nearly four years later, still being sought in court.

Yet Mr. Biden, as he seeks the Democratic nomination for president, has gone full omerta on the basic collection of papers related to his public life. The papers, he told Msnbc’s Mika Brzezinski Friday, include “a lot of speeches I’ve made, positions I’ve taken, interviews that I did overseas with people — all of those things related to my job. And the idea that they would all be made public … while I was running for public office, they could really be taken out of context.”