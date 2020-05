ON FACEBOOK, A COLORADO FRIEND IS UNIMPRESSED WITH GOV. JARED POLIS: “Disappointment: Our governor telling us that we’ll have to trim our cable bill, or cancel our family vacation to survive. He seems to be ignorant of what is actually happening in the lives of everyday people. Most of us are not in the position of having to let one of our nannies go. We’re trying to keep our business alive, and not have our home foreclosed on.”