May 2, 2020

“HAPPY 10,000TH HEBDOMAVERSARY TO THE FIRST MAGAZINE EVER TO PUBLISH 10,000 ISSUES, FROM 1828 TO THIS WEEK:”

The Spectator resembles a news weekly but really isn’t. It’s a right-leaning journal of culture and ideas with a thin wrapper of news around it: the opening “leader” (editorial) and the “Portrait of the Week,” a one-page backgrounder on what the writers will be arguing about over their pints throughout the course of the issue. You say you don’t really follow Britain? Have no fear. A few issues of The Spectator and you’ll be right up to speed. Once you’ve learned the cast of characters, you’ll share the little zing of delight I get each Thursday morning when the iPad brings me a fresh new issue.