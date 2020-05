DIRTY DEALING AT THE CORRUPT FBI: Flynn Entrapment was McCabe’s Revenge. “We know that swamp thing James Comey’s mission in life was to keep Hillary Clinton out of prison and Donald Trump out of the White House, but McCabe had a personal animus towards Flynn which goes way back, possibly originating in Flynn’s offer to be a witness in a legal proceeding filed against McCabe.”

Jail and disbarment, at the very least.