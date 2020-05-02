May 2, 2020

PEOPLE WILL STAY LOCKED DOWN FOR ONLY SO LONG, NO MATTER HOW MUCH YOU HECTOR OR SHAME THEM. IN FACT THE SHAMING AND HECTORING MAKE THEM LESS COOPERATIVE. Apple Data Shows Shelter-In-Place Is Ending, Whether Governments Want It To Or Not. “Apple’s Mobility Trends report shows that traffic in the US and other countries like Germany has pretty much doubled in the past three weeks. It had been down up to 72%. And location data provider Foursquare says that gas and fast food visits are back to pre-COVID-19 levels in the American Midwest.”

Failed predictions and moved goalposts also hurt.