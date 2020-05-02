May 2, 2020

WEIRD, THAT’S NOT THE IMPRESSION I’M GETTING FROM MSNBC: Gallup: Trump surges to approval high, best ever OK from independents.

President Trump’s roller coaster approval ratings are back to their all-time high, this time thanks to the record support of independents, a group he needs to win reelection but has struggled with.

The latest Gallup survey found that 49% of adults approve of the president’s job, up from 43% two weeks ago. Trump has never crossed 49% in the Gallup survey.

The pop came despite crushing media criticism of his fight against the coronavirus and push to reopen the economy.