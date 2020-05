AG BARR SAYS IT’S ‘TIME TO START ROLLING BACK’ CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS. “‘Now that the curve has been flattened and the hospital system has not been overwhelmed, it is time to start rolling back some of those restrictions,’ Barr reiterated. ‘We will be on the lookout for restrictions that are too widespread, too generalized or unduly discriminatory towards liberty, such as religious liberty or speech, and in the appropriate case we would consider taking action.’”