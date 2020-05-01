«
»

May 1, 2020

CHRISTIAN ADAMS: Weaponizing Coronavirus, Leftist Foundations Dedicate Millions to Transform 2020 Elections. “The left has created multiple emergency working groups to be cited compliantly by mainstream media sources as unbiased election experts. One Potemkin outfit is the self-styled National Task Force on Election Crises. In reality, the group is the usual collection of far-left race activists, liberal law professors, vendor grifters sprinkled in with one or two non-crazies to give the organization a whiff of not-entirely-nuts. It is designed to appear bipartisan but in action, it is the opposite.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:53 am
