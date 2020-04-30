April 30, 2020

WHEN YOUR GENIUS PUBLIC HEALTH POLICY GETS YOUR CAPITAL MOBBED BY ARMED PROTESTERS, IT’S NOT A GENIUS PUBLIC HEALTH POLICY. Armed Protesters Flood Michigan Capitol as Whitmer Attempts to Override State Legislature.

To quote, well, myself: “Ultimately, this rising resentment is itself a failure of public health, and of public health administration. You can complain that people are irrational and resentful, that they don’t ‘believe in science,’ or whatever. But people are what they are, and their response to epidemics is surprisingly predictable. If your messaging — and your behavior — inspires resentment that causes people to resist and ignore public health messages, then you have failed at your job, whatever the amount of scientific knowledge you bring to bear.” Or claim to.

And no one has failed as utterly as Gretchen Whitmer.