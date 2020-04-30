April 30, 2020

SPEAKING AS A LIBERTARIAN, ONE THING I LIKE ABOUT THIS PANDEMIC IS THE WAY IT HAS MADE PEOPLE IN AUTHORITY LOOK RIDICULOUS:

UPDATE: “Newsom seems to be out of step with even the worst governors of other states. Even New York City, the most hard hit area, isn’t trying to close down Central Park completely. Moreover, you can pick up signs that elite opinion—that is, the superstructure of the decisions of followers like Gov. Cuomo—is starting to shift ever so perceptibly to opening the country back. There’s no better sign of this than NY Times columnist Tom Friedman, who wondered in his Tuesday column whether Sweden’s much more permissive quarantine is a better idea than what we’ve done.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is not amused.