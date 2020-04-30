April 30, 2020

CHRIS HAYES: Sometimes During #MeToo You ‘Desperately’ Want to Disbelieve Claims.

Is the dam breaking on the Joe Biden sexual assault case? On Thursday morning, ABC finally gave in and covered the latest. On Wednesday night, liberal host Chris Hayes featured the story in depth for over eight minutes. Keep in mind that, as of Tuesday morning, the whole MSNBC network only had accumulated 4 minutes and 39 seconds.

Hayes admitted that during #MeToo there have been moments “when we have heard about accusations against someone that we find ourselves desperately wanting not to believe.” Like, presumably, the Tara Reade case. The host struggled and stammered in parts of the segment, but he admitted that the credibility of Reade is “rising.”