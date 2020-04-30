April 30, 2020

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: Two Americas: Karens and Everybody Else. “For the slightly more daring, Karens are prone to outrageous outbursts and, better yet, are easily provoked. Do you have a smartphone camera, a social media account, and a willingness to push a Karens’ buttons? Then you could very well create the next viral sensation here in Non-Karen America. Maybe not the viral sensation we deserve, but the one we need right now.”

Karens include pushy neighbors, the Wuhan Stasi, and Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

