VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: As in 1944, Democratic Running Mate Selection Seems Pivotal. “Just as it was 76 years ago, when the presidential nominee’s health was failing and Henry Wallace was maneuvered off the ticket, we may well see a fight to ensure that a radical candidate is not selected as a Democratic running mate. This year, as in 1944, the VP job seems something more than a bucket of warm spit.”