April 30, 2020

COLORADO: Will Polis let Weld residents die to punish the county?

This is reprehensible. I’m disappointed to see Governor Polis would use the sick and dying as pawns in a political hit against Weld County.

As Weld County government has made it clear they won’t be pressuring or instructing any businesses within the county to open outside of the state order, they’ve also stated they will not use county resources to shut down or penalize business owners who choose to operate. In addition, they’re working to make certain all business owners have the information and tools they need to ensure they make the best decisions for their business and their communities, something that will vary greatly from county to county, city to city, and especially industry to industry.

In response to this, Governor Jared Polis has threatened to pull COVID-19 emergency funding from Weld County. This is the same governor who refers to the virus as the “Grim Reaper” when addressing the public.