April 30, 2020

ONE HUNDRED MILLION CORPSES — AND COUNTING: Tomorrow is Victims of Communism Day.

Communism doesn’t just kill. It psychologically scars entire nations for years and years after the Communists have finally been deposed.

Posted by Stephen Green at 12:27 pm
